D-Mart Q1 FY26 result: Profit marginally down, revenue up 16.2% YoY

Sequentially, net profit rose 40.2 per cent from ₹550.90 crore recorded in the previous quarter

DMart
D-Mart opened nine new stores during the quarter, bringing the total number of stores to 424 as of June 30, 2025.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the operator of D-Mart stores, on Friday reported a marginal decline in net profit to ₹772.97 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), from ₹773.82 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q1 FY25).
 
Sequentially, net profit rose 40.2 per cent from ₹550.90 crore recorded in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).
 
Revenue from operations grew 16.28 per cent year-on-year to ₹16,359.70 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹14,069.14 crore in Q1 FY25. Compared to the last quarter, revenue increased by 10 per cent from ₹14,871.86 crore reported in Q4 FY25.
 
“Our revenue in Q1 FY26 grew by 16.2 per cent over the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 2.1 per cent over the previous year. Two years and older D-Mart stores grew by 7.1 per cent during Q1 FY26 as compared to Q1 FY25," said Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts Limited.
 
"Revenue growth impact of approximately 100-150 bps was primarily due to high deflation in many staples and non-food products. Gross margins are lower as compared to the same period in the previous year, due to continued competitive intensity within the FMCG space. Operating costs are higher due to our efforts on improving service levels, capacity building and inflation at entry level wages," he added.
 
He also said that the company opened nine new stores during the quarter, bringing the total number of stores to 424 as of June 30, 2025.
 
Shares of Avenue Supermarts closed at ₹4,063.9 apiece on the BSE on Friday.
 

Avenue Supermarts Q1 result highlights

 
  • Revenue from operations: ₹16,359.7 crore
  • Net profit for the period: ₹772.97 crore
  • Earnings per share (EPS): ₹11.88  (basic), ₹11.85 (diluted)

DMart Avenue Supermarts D-Mart Avenue Supermarts Q1 results

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

