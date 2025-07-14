Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results today: HCL, Ola, Tata Tech among 25 firms on July 14; see list

Q1 results today: HCL, Ola, Tata Tech among 25 firms on July 14; see list

Q1 FY26 company results: Tejas Networks, Nelco, Rallis India, and Sambhv Steel Tubes will release their earnings report for the April-June quarter

Stock Market: Investors will closely be watching Q1 FY26 company results on July 14 (Photo: Bloomberg)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
HCL Technologies, Ola Electric, and Tata Technologies will be among 25 companies to release their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
 
Other companies releasing their performance report for the April-June quarter include Tejas Networks, Nelco, Rallis India, and Sambhv Steel Tubes.
 
 

HCL Tech Q1 preview

HCL Technologies is expected to report a slight dip in both revenue and net profit for the first quarter, largely due to seasonal weakness and slower performance in its services and products segments. Analysts polled by Business Standard estimate a marginal 0.02 per cent quarter-on-quarter decline in revenue to ₹30,240.28 crore. Net profit is projected to drop by 3.76 per cent sequentially to ₹4,145.13 crore, and by 2.65 per cent year-on-year. The decline is attributed to seasonal productivity resets and pressure on the services business, which is also likely to impact the company's profit margins.
 

Market overview July 14

Indian equity benchmark indices closed lower on Friday, July 1, following a largely range-bound week, as investor sentiment weakened due to disappointing earnings from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The IT major’s weaker-than-expected Q1 results triggered a sell-off in technology stocks. Additionally, escalating global trade tensions weighed on markets after US President Donald Trump imposed fresh tariffs on Canadian imports. The BSE Sensex declined by 689.81 points or 0.83 per cent to close at 82,500.47, while the Nifty50 fell 205.4 points or 0.81 per cent to settle at 25,149.85. Broader markets also ended in the red, with the Nifty MidCap index down 0.88 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index slipping 1.02 per cent.
 
Today, July 14, markets are expected to open on a cautious note, influenced by both domestic and global factors. Key triggers include India’s June inflation data (CPI and WPI), HCLTech’s Q1 earnings, and developments in the global trade landscape, particularly following Trump’s 30 per cent tariffs on the European Union and Mexico. Additionally, investors will watch for China’s June trade data, trends in institutional investments, and activity in the primary market. Broader global cues also remain weak.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 14

  1. Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd
  2. Benares Hotels Ltd
  3. Citadel Realty and Developers Ltd
  4. Den Networks Ltd
  5. Essar Projects India Ltd
  6. G G Auto Products Ltd
  7. Gowrishankar Commercial Ltd
  8. GSB Finance Ltd
  9. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd
  10. HCL Technologies Ltd
  11. Inderjit Good & Co Ltd
  12. Infomedia Press Ltd
  13. Kesoram Industries Ltd
  14. Kiranshya Finance & Leasing Ltd
  15. Nelco Ltd
  16. Ola Electric
  17. Rallis India Ltd
  18. RGF Ltd
  19. Royal Industries Ltd
  20. Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd
  21. Sharp Investments Ltd
  22. Space Incubation Ltd
  23. SS Worldwide Logistics Ltd
  24. Tata Technologies Ltd
  25. Tejas Networks Ltd

Topics :BS Web ReportsQ1 resultsHCL TechnologiesTata TechnologiesOla Electric Mobility

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

