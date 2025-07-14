Other companies releasing their performance report for the April-June quarter include Tejas Networks, Nelco, Rallis India, and Sambhv Steel Tubes.

Today, July 14, markets are expected to open on a cautious note, influenced by both domestic and global factors. Key triggers include India’s June inflation data (CPI and WPI), HCLTech’s Q1 earnings, and developments in the global trade landscape, particularly following Trump’s 30 per cent tariffs on the European Union and Mexico. Additionally, investors will watch for China’s June trade data, trends in institutional investments, and activity in the primary market. Broader global cues also remain weak.

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 14