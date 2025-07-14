Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Ola Electric Q1 result: Loss widens to ₹428 crore, revenue drops 50%

Ola Electric Q1 result: Loss widens to ₹428 crore, revenue drops 50%

Ola Electric Q1 FY26 result: The EV maker expects to deliver up to 375,000 vehicles in FY26, with projected revenues of ₹4,200-4,700 cr

Ola Electric, OLA
Ola Electric's loss widens to ₹428 crore in Q1 FY26 (Photo: Reuters)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ola Electric Mobility's consolidated loss widened to ₹428 crore in the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), up 23 per cent from ₹347 crore reported during the same period last year. On a quarterly basis, however, the loss nearly halved from ₹870 crore reported during the January-March quarter 
Consolidated revenue from operations also dropped nearly 50 per cent to ₹828 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹1,644 crore. Sequentially, revenue grew 35.5 per cent from ₹611 crore. 

Ola Electric Q1: Ebitda turns positive in June

The company's auto segment turned earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) positive in June, driven by improved gross margins and cost efficiencies from its vertical integration strategy, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. Gross margins in the auto business rose to 25.6 per cent in Q1 FY26, up from 13.8 per cent in the previous quarter.
 
Ola Electric’s Ebitda loss for the auto segment narrowed significantly to -11.6 per cent in Q1, compared to -90.6 per cent in Q4FY25. Consolidated Ebitda improved to -28.6 per cent. The company also reported a marked improvement in free cash flow, which stood at -₹107 crore in Q1 versus -₹455 crore in the previous quarter.
 
The cost optimisation programme ‘Project Lakshya’ helped reduce monthly auto operating expenditure to ₹105 crore from ₹178 crore. Consolidated opex fell to ₹150 crore per month, with the company targeting a further reduction to ₹130 crore over the course of FY26.
 
Full-year auto Ebitda is expected to exceed 5 per cent.
 

Vehicles delivered in Q1

Ola Electric delivered 68,192 vehicles during the quarter, marking a 32.7 per cent rise over the previous quarter. 
 
The EV maker further expects to deliver between 325,000 to 375,000 vehicles in FY26, with projected revenues of ₹4,200–4,700 crore. The management anticipates gross margins to reach 35–40 per cent in the coming quarters as benefits under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme begin to accrue from Q2. 
 
The newly introduced Gen 3 scooters accounted for 80 per cent of total sales in Q1 FY26, and the software platform MoveOS+ saw adoption surge to nearly 50 per cent from just 2 per cent in Q4FY25.
  Shares of Ola Electric were trading at ₹41.68, up nearly 5 per cent on the BSE at 11:15 am. 

Ola Electric Q1 highlights

Revenue from operations: ₹828 crore, down 49.6 per cent
 
Net loss (attributable to owners): ₹428 crore, up 23 per cent
 
Earnings per share (EPS): 0.97 (basic and diluted)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q1 results today: HCL, Ola, Tata Tech among 25 firms on July 14; see list

Sula Vineyards Q1 FY26 revenue slips 7.9%, wine tourism surges 21.2%

D-Mart Q1 FY26 result: Profit marginally down, revenue up 16.2% YoY

Q1 results: DMart among 14 to release earnings report on July 11; full list

TCS Q1 FY26 net profit rises 6%; misses estimate on revenue growth

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityQ1 resultsBS Web ReportsAutomakersElectric vehicles in India

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story