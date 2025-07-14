Ola Electric Q1 result: Loss widens to ₹428 crore, revenue drops 50%

Ola Electric Q1: Ebitda turns positive in June

The company's auto segment turned earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) positive in June, driven by improved gross margins and cost efficiencies from its vertical integration strategy, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. Gross margins in the auto business rose to 25.6 per cent in Q1 FY26, up from 13.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations also dropped nearly 50 per cent to ₹828 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹1,644 crore. Sequentially, revenue grew 35.5 per cent from ₹611 crore.