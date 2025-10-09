Q2 results today: TCS, Tata Elxsi, GM Breweries among 9 firms on Oct 9

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Triton Corp, Tata Elxsi , and GM Breweries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

TCS Q2 preview Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick off India Inc.’s Q2 earnings season on Thursday, with analysts expecting muted sequential growth. ALSO READ: TCS Q2 preview: Margins, profit seen muted QoQ; India business to stay flat For Q2 FY26, TCS is estimated to report revenue of ₹65,150 crore, up 2.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while net profit may dip 0.32 per cent to ₹12,719 crore due to lower contributions from the BSNL project. Year-on-year profit is expected to rise around 6.8 per cent, with total contract value forecasted at $7-$9 billion. Some other companies also expected to declare their Q2 results today include Aris International, Ashiana Ispat, Avasara Finance, Eimco Elecon (India), and Evoq Remedies.

Key points to watch include TCS’s restructuring plans, client discretionary spending trends in the US, cost optimisation measures, and outlook for the BFSI sector. Q2 results estimates ALSO READ: Q2 earnings season may be a muted affair for India Inc amid weak demand Analysts estimate India’s top 50 listed companies to report another quarter of muted growth in Q2FY26, with revenue projected to rise 7.4 per cent year-on-year and net profit up 6.8 per cent. This could mark the 10th consecutive quarter of single-digit revenue growth and the sixth straight quarter of slow profit growth. Banks, which account for nearly a third of total corporate profits, are likely to see flat or declining net interest income and reduced profits, weighing on overall earnings. Telecom operators like Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, steel producers such as Tata Steel and JSW. IT services firms, including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro, are likely to post low single-digit growth in revenues and earnings, continuing the trend of the past eight quarters.

Market overview for October 9 Domestic equities are set for a flat-to-positive open on Thursday as signs of easing geopolitical tensions buoy sentiment. At 7:26 am, GIFT Nifty futures were up 35 points at 25,156. The move follows Israel and Hamas agreeing to the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, a ceasefire and hostage deal that could help end the two-year conflict in the Middle East. Asian markets showed gains as well, with mainland China’s CSI 300 up 0.53 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rising 0.12 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.34 per cent after SoftBank shares jumped nearly 13 per cent following the announcement of a $5.4 billion acquisition of ABB’s robotics division, furthering its AI strategy. South Korea’s markets remained closed for holidays.