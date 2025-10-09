Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results today: TCS, Tata Elxsi, GM Breweries among 9 firms on Oct 9

Q2 results today: TCS, Tata Elxsi, GM Breweries among 9 firms on Oct 9

Q2FY26 company results: Ashiana Ispat, Avasara Finance, Aris International, Evoq Remedies, and Triton Corp will also release their Q2 earnings reports today

stock market, indian stock market, markets
Domestic equities are set for a flat-to-positive open on Thursday as signs of easing geopolitical tensions buoy sentiment | Image: Bloomberg
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:42 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Triton Corp, Tata Elxsi , and GM Breweries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
 
Some other companies also expected to declare their Q2 results today include Aris International, Ashiana Ispat, Avasara Finance, Eimco Elecon (India), and Evoq Remedies. 

TCS Q2 preview

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick off India Inc.’s Q2 earnings season on Thursday, with analysts expecting muted sequential growth. 
For Q2 FY26, TCS is estimated to report revenue of ₹65,150 crore, up 2.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while net profit may dip 0.32 per cent to ₹12,719 crore due to lower contributions from the BSNL project. Year-on-year profit is expected to rise around 6.8 per cent, with total contract value forecasted at $7-$9 billion.
 
Key points to watch include TCS’s restructuring plans, client discretionary spending trends in the US, cost optimisation measures, and outlook for the BFSI sector.

Q2 results estimates

Analysts estimate India’s top 50 listed companies to report another quarter of muted growth in Q2FY26, with revenue projected to rise 7.4 per cent year-on-year and net profit up 6.8 per cent. This could mark the 10th consecutive quarter of single-digit revenue growth and the sixth straight quarter of slow profit growth. 
 
Banks, which account for nearly a third of total corporate profits, are likely to see flat or declining net interest income and reduced profits, weighing on overall earnings. Telecom operators like Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, steel producers such as Tata Steel and JSW. IT services firms, including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro, are likely to post low single-digit growth in revenues and earnings, continuing the trend of the past eight quarters.

Market overview for October 9

Domestic equities are set for a flat-to-positive open on Thursday as signs of easing geopolitical tensions buoy sentiment. At 7:26 am, GIFT Nifty futures were up 35 points at 25,156.
 
The move follows Israel and Hamas agreeing to the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, a ceasefire and hostage deal that could help end the two-year conflict in the Middle East.
 
Asian markets showed gains as well, with mainland China’s CSI 300 up 0.53 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rising 0.12 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.34 per cent after SoftBank shares jumped nearly 13 per cent following the announcement of a $5.4 billion acquisition of ABB’s robotics division, furthering its AI strategy. South Korea’s markets remained closed for holidays.
 
In the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs led by technology stocks, while the Dow remained largely flat. Investors also digested minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for clues on interest-rate expectations, as official economic data remains unavailable amid the government shutdown.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on October 9

  1. Aris International Ltd
  2. Ashiana Ispat Ltd
  3. Avasara Finance Ltd
  4. Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd
  5. Evoq Remedies Ltd
  6. GM Breweries Ltd
  7. Tata Elxsi Ltd
  8. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
  9. Triton Corp Ltd
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jubilant FoodWorks' Q2 revenue up 20% at ₹2,340 cr, adds 93 stores

Marico's India business to see high single-digit volume growth in Q2

Sidbi net profit rises by 19.5% to record high of ₹4,811 cr in FY25

SpiceJet posts ₹236.6 cr loss in Q1 due to maintenance issues, low demand

SpiceJet flies into red: Posts ₹238 cr loss in June quarter on low demand

Topics :Company ResultsQ2 resultsTata Consultancy ServicesTCSGM Breweries Tata ElxsiBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story