Tech Mahindra Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹1,122 crore

Tech Mahindra reported a net profit of ₹1,122 crore, up 14 per cent for the third quarter of FY26 from ₹932 crore in the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, profit after tax (PAT) was down 6 per cent due to the impact of new labour codes. Like peers, Tech Mahindra too was impacted by the new labour codes during the quarter, with the impact pegged at ₹272.4 crore. The company said the ongoing quarterly impact of labour codes will be in the range of 10–20 basis points. Revenue for the quarter grew 8.3 per cent to ₹14,393 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue was up 2.8 per cent.

New deal wins for the quarter came in at $1.1 billion, up 47 per cent from $745 million in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, total contract value (TCV) was up 34 per cent. Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer and managing director, Tech Mahindra, said, “The third quarter has delivered a strong performance. This is our best quarterly performance in the last three years and the highest quarterly booking in the last five years.” Joshi also reiterated that he is confident the company will outperform its peer average in FY27. Growth in the third quarter was driven by manufacturing, retail, logistics and transport, and communications, which grew 11.7 per cent, 11.7 per cent and 4.7 per cent year on year, respectively. Verticals such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) were down 6.2 per cent sequentially and 0.8 per cent year on year, while technology, media and entertainment was down 4.6 per cent year on year.

In terms of geography, Europe grew 11.2 per cent year on year and 2.2 per cent sequentially. America grew 2.1 per cent year on year and 3 per cent quarter on quarter. The company continued to see a fall in its headcount. For the third quarter, the total headcount was down by 872 people to 149,616. Joshi said the drop was largely due to efficiency gains from a higher share of fixed-price contracts. “A two to three per cent drop in headcount is not a big number. We are quite clear that we see our fixed-price programmes as one area where we can drive significant efficiency,” he said.