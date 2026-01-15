Jio Financial Services reports 9% drop in Q3 profit at ₹269 crore

Jio Financial Services Ltd on Thursday reported a 9 per cent drop in consolidated profit at ₹269 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company had earned a consolidated net profit of ₹295 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

However, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹695 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Total income nearly doubled to ₹901 crore, from ₹449 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses also witnessed a significant year-on-year increase, rising to ₹566 crore from ₹131 crore in the same quarter a year ago.