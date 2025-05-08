Titan Q4 net profit up 13% to Rs 871 crore on strong jewellery sales

Titan Company reported a 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 871 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, driven by strong sales during the period. Revenue from operations grew 19.4 per cent YoY to Rs 14,916 crore.

Sequentially, net profit declined 16.8 per cent, and revenue was down 15.9 per cent.

Profit before interest, depreciation and tax rose 22.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,653 crore in the March quarter.

The owner of Tanishq, Mia and Zoya saw income from its standalone jewellery business grow 25 per cent to Rs 11,232 crore, compared to the same period last year.

Titan’s India jewellery business rose 23 per cent during the quarter, led by a 30 per cent growth in gold jewellery and coins, and a 12 per cent increase in studded jewellery, the company said in its earnings release.

“Despite a steep increase in gold prices, the studded and gold coin segments saw buyer growth. Solitaires likewise witnessed a good rebound, albeit in the lower carat weight segment. High gold prices, however, continue to weigh on consumer sentiment in the near term,” the company said.

Also Read

In the watches and wearables segment, Titan recorded total income of Rs 1,126 crore, up 20 per cent YoY. The domestic business grew 18 per cent during the same period.

The EyeCare division reported a 16 per cent rise in total income to Rs 192 crore, while emerging businesses—comprising Indian dress wear (Taneira), fragrances and fashion accessories (F&FA)—posted total income of Rs 102 crore in Q4 FY25, up 5 per cent YoY.

“While FY25 was marked by multiple external events that had varying impacts on the businesses in general, Titan’s businesses clocked yet another year of strong 22 per cent revenue growth, resulting in the company crossing the milestone of over Rs 50,000 crore in full-year revenue,” said C K Venkataraman, managing director of Titan.

“Our analogue watch business continued its strong growth trajectory through product innovation-led premiumisation, aligned with the aspirations of Indian consumers. The EyeCare business returned to double-digit growth in Q3 and Q4 FY25 and is poised for even better growth in FY26,” he added.

He also noted that within emerging businesses, the SKINN fragrance brand performed well, and international expansion in North America and the GCC region is progressing. “As we look forward to FY26, all businesses are focused on market share expansion and catering to evolving consumer needs,” Venkataraman said.

BOX: Titan announces new MD from January 2025

The board of directors of Titan Company on Thursday approved the appointment of Ajoy Chawla as managing director, effective 1 January 2025, as current MD C K Venkataraman is set to retire on 31 December 2024.

Chawla is currently the chief executive officer of the jewellery division. A mechanical engineering graduate from VJTI Mumbai and a postgraduate from IIM Calcutta, he joined Tata Administrative Services (TAS) in 1990 and began his career in Titan’s finance department in 1991.

Over the next two decades, he held various roles in the watches division, spanning commercial, sales, retailing, supply chain, SAP implementation, and leadership of the accessories and licensed brands business units. He later headed the Titan SBU for domestic and international operations.

Between 2013 and 2019, he served as chief strategy officer at Titan, also leading business incubation efforts—scaling the fragrances business and establishing the Taneira brand.

He became CEO of the jewellery division in October 2019. Under his leadership, the segment has grown 2.5 times in revenue and profit, strengthening its market and thought leadership.

The formal process to induct Chawla onto the company’s board and confirm his appointment as managing director will be completed in due course, subject to shareholder approval. The decision on his successor in the jewellery division will be taken later.