Trent Q2 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹377 crore, revenue up nearly 16%

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Trent reported an 11.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the July–September quarter (Q2FY26) compared to the same period last year.

Its revenue from operations grew 15.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,817.68 crore in Q2FY26.

Trent said its consolidated revenues do not include those from its Trent Hypermarket business. However, the reported results incorporate the proportionate share of profitability from this venture, accounted for under the equity method.

The company’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 376.86 crore in the quarter ended September, while profit before interest, depreciation, and tax rose 21.1 per cent to Rs 843.53 crore.

What is driving Trent’s growth momentum? Trent said it operates over 1,000 large-format fashion stores across 251 cities. The company emphasised that full-year results are more representative of the business’s health, citing its disciplined approach to merchandise sourcing, price architecture, distribution, and inventory management. How does Trent view the retail environment? “We remain focused on portfolio growth, elevating our products, and enhancing the store experience for our customers. The reduction in GST rates is a welcome step and is likely to augur well for our product categories over time,” said Noel N Tata, chairman, Trent. “The business registered steady performance during the quarter. We have consistently delivered a differentiated consumer proposition that appeals to a wider audience across diverse markets. Notwithstanding competitive intensity and interim trends, our unwavering focus on being relevant to customers and building resilience with our business model choices will continue to hold us in good stead,” he added.