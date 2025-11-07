Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hindalco Q2 profit up 21% to ₹4,741 crore, to invest $750 mn in Novelis

Hindalco Q2 profit up 21% to ₹4,741 crore, to invest $750 mn in Novelis

Hindalco Industries reported a 21.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,741 crore in Q2FY26, driven by aluminium business gains and Novelis' strong performance despite challenges

The company’s revenue rose 13.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 66,058 crore in Q2FY26.
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:18 PM IST
Aditya Birla Group’s Hindalco Industries reported a 21.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,741 crore in the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), driven by its Indian operations and US-based subsidiary Novelis.
 
The company’s revenue rose 13.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 66,058 crore in Q2FY26. However, other income declined 33.7 per cent to Rs 713 crore on a Y-o-Y basis.
 
What drove Hindalco’s profit growth in Q2FY26?
 
“Aluminium upstream EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) was up 22 per cent at Rs 4,500 crore. The aluminium downstream business also had a great quarter with EBITDA up 69 per cent at Rs 261 crore, and the copper business, in line with our guidance of over Rs 600 crore, had a reasonably good quarter even though TC/RC (treatment and refining charges) are down,” said Satish Pai, managing director, Hindalco Industries, during a virtual media interaction.
 
Despite a recent fire at Oswego, part of the company’s aluminium recycling operations at Novelis’ New York plant, the subsidiary delivered a strong performance with EBITDA per tonne at $505.
 
How will Hindalco support Novelis after the Oswego incident?
 
“We don’t have to make any provisions (referring to the recent fire incident). We only have to spend some cash quickly to repair the plant and fix everything. Hindalco will put in an equity infusion of $750 million in the next few months to support Novelis and provide financial liquidity,” Pai said, adding that the funds will be raised through its Holland-based subsidiary via debt.
 
“Hindalco is at a negative net debt. The balance sheet is very strong. We are going to leverage that balance sheet to put equity (of $750 million) into Novelis right now,” he emphasised.
 
Pai said the Novelis Oswego plant is expected to restart its hot mill by the end of November, earlier than the initially projected December timeline.
 
What were Hindalco’s operational highlights in the quarter?
 
The company’s profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) rose 8.1 per cent to Rs 9,680 crore in Q2FY26 compared with the same period last year.
 
“Novelis will become a much leaner company going forward. We are very confident that we will probably exceed the $300 million cost reduction target by FY28. Additionally, the administration (in the US) is extremely supportive of US manufacturing; we are actively talking to them about short-term support,” Pai said.
 
What are Hindalco’s expansion plans in the aluminium business?
 
In its aluminium upstream business, Hindalco announced the second phase of the Aditya Aluminium expansion project of 193 kilotonnes (KT), with a project cost of Rs 10,225 crore and expected commissioning in FY29. According to its stock exchange filing, the expansion will be financed through internal accruals and debt.
 
Meanwhile, copper metal sales declined 3 per cent Y-o-Y to 113 KT in Q2.
 
How does Hindalco view demand trends across markets?
 
“Indian demand is holding up very strongly. All sectors—packaging, automotive, and electrical—have been very strong. We are now 75 per cent domestic sales and only 25 per cent exports. In China, aluminium demand seems quite stable, but building and construction are weak, while EVs and solar are pulling a lot of aluminium. Overall, people are quite bullish on the price of aluminium right now, and Q3 in India will be another strong quarter,” Pai added.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

