TVS Credit Q4 profit up 53% to ₹226 cr, disburses loans to 1.3 mn customers

TVS Credit Services, one of India’s leading non-banking financial companies, reported a 53 per cent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit for the financial year 2024-25 to Rs 226 crore, up from Rs 148 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

During the quarter under review, the company’s total income stood at Rs 1,674 crore, up 10 per cent from Rs 1,519 crore in the January to March quarter of 2023-24.

“In the fourth quarter of FY25, the industry witnessed moderation in the growth of credit following the festive surge in Q3. TVS Credit maintained its strategic focus on building a diversified book, primarily targeting consumer finance and retail segments. The company took a risk-calibrated approach and focused on chosen customer segments, particularly in consumer loans and vehicle finance. During this period, TVS Credit disbursed loans to over 1.3 million new customers, bringing its total customer base to nearly 19 million,” the company said in a statement.

For the full financial year 2024-25, the company reported a 34 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 767 crore, compared to Rs 572 crore in 2023-24. Total income during the year under review rose 14 per cent to Rs 6,630 crore, as against Rs 5,795 crore in the previous year.

By the end of the fourth quarter of 2024-25, the company’s assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 26,647 crore, a 3 per cent rise from Rs 25,900 crore in 2023-24.

“TVS Credit will continue to focus on steady growth by increasing market penetration and share, expanding product offerings and distribution, driving digital transformation, and enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency,” the statement added.

TVS Credit Services has over 50,300 touchpoints across India. The company aims to empower people to dream bigger and fulfil their aspirations, it said. As the number one financier for TVS Motor Company and one of the leading consumer durable and mobile phone financiers, TVS Credit has a fast-growing presence in used car loans, tractor loans, used commercial vehicle loans, and unsecured loans. Powered by robust new-age technologies and data analytics, the company has served nearly 19 million customers to date.