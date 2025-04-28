Oberoi Realty Q4FY25 results: Net profit falls 45% to ₹433.2 crore

Mumbai-based premium real estate developer Oberoi Realty’s net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) declined by 45.03 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹433.2 crore amid the absence of new launches during the quarter.
The company’s net profit for Q4FY24 was ₹788.03 crore. The profit in Q4FY25 missed the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of ₹570 crore.
The company’s revenue from operations during Q4FY25 stood at ₹1,150 crore, down by 12.53 per cent Y-o-Y. The revenue also missed the estimate of ₹1,592 crore.
Meanwhile, the company’s total expenses during the quarter were ₹636.4 crore, up 7.9 per cent Y-o-Y, on the back of a 207.2 per cent Y-o-Y increase in land, development rights, construction, and other costs (₹586.8 crore).
The developer’s revenue for FY25, however, rose by 17.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,286.3 crore. The company’s profit for the same period grew by 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,225.51 crore.
Also Read
Sequentially, the company’s revenue declined by 18.5 per cent, while its profit fell by 29.95 per cent.
The company’s board of directors also declared the fourth interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share, which is 20 per cent of the face value of an equity share of ₹10 each.
Additionally, the board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary primarily intended to be the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the Oberoi Group.
The company’s share listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed at ₹1,655.65 on Monday (April 28).