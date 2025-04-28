Monday, April 28, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Oberoi Realty Q4FY25 results: Net profit falls 45% to ₹433.2 crore

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Mumbai-based premium real estate developer Oberoi Realty’s net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) declined by 45.03 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹433.2 crore amid the absence of new launches during the quarter.
 
The company’s net profit for Q4FY24 was ₹788.03 crore. The profit in Q4FY25 missed the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of ₹570 crore.
 
The company’s revenue from operations during Q4FY25 stood at ₹1,150 crore, down by 12.53 per cent Y-o-Y. The revenue also missed the estimate of ₹1,592 crore.
 
Meanwhile, the company’s total expenses during the quarter were ₹636.4 crore, up 7.9 per cent Y-o-Y, on the back of a 207.2 per cent Y-o-Y increase in land, development rights, construction, and other costs (₹586.8 crore).
 
 
The developer’s revenue for FY25, however, rose by 17.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,286.3 crore. The company’s profit for the same period grew by 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,225.51 crore.

Sequentially, the company’s revenue declined by 18.5 per cent, while its profit fell by 29.95 per cent.
 
The company’s board of directors also declared the fourth interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share, which is 20 per cent of the face value of an equity share of ₹10 each.
 
Additionally, the board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary primarily intended to be the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the Oberoi Group.
 
The company’s share listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed at ₹1,655.65 on Monday (April 28).
 

Topics : Real estate developers Oberoi Realty Real Estate Q4 Results BSE

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

