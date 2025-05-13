Aditya Birla Capital Q4 results: PAT falls 30% to ₹885 cr, revenue up 13%

In Q4 FY25, consolidated revenue rose 13 per cent year-on-year to ₹14,138 crore, while for the full year FY25, it increased 20 per cent to ₹47,369 crore. Consolidated operating profit grew 25 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,672 crore in Q4 and 19 per cent to ₹5,475 crore for the full year.

As of March 31, 2025, the total lending portfolio (including NBFC and HFC) expanded 27 per cent year-on-year and 8 per cent sequentially to ₹1,57,404 crore.

In the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) business, disbursements in Q4 FY25 rose 28 per cent sequentially and 8 per cent year-on-year to ₹19,523 crore. Assets under management (AUM) grew 6 per cent sequentially and 20 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,26,351 crore. Retail, SME, and HNI customers accounted for 64 per cent of the total loan portfolio. The company advanced its expansion plans this year, ''The Company also continues to expand its physical footprint with a pan-India presence of 1,623 branches across all businesses as of March 31, 2025. The branch expansion is targeted at driving penetration into tier 3 and tier 4 towns and new customer segments.'' the company said in an exchange filing. The total assets under management (across AMC, life insurance, and health insurance) grew 17 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,11,260 crore. Meanwhile, total premiums from life and health insurance segments rose 22 per cent year-on-year to ₹25,579 crore in FY25.

In terms of housing finance segment, disbursements surged 98 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,820 crore in Q4 FY25 and 109 per cent to ₹17,468 crore for the full year. AUM rose 69 per cent year-on-year and 16 per cent sequentially to ₹31,053 crore.

In the asset management business, mutual fund quarterly average AUM (QAAUM) rose 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,81,724 crore in Q4 FY25, with equity assets forming 44.3 per cent of the total. Equity QAAUM increased 11 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,69,065 crore, while individual monthly average AUM grew 6 per cent to ₹1,84,471 crore.

Within the life insurance segment, individual first year premium (FYP) rose 34 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,115 crore in FY25, while group new business premium grew 23 per cent to ₹5,586 crore. The company’s market share in individual FYP increased by 68 basis points year-on-year to 4.84 per cent. The value of new business (VNB) grew 17 per cent year-on-year to ₹818 crore, with a net VNB margin of 18.0 per cent.

In terms of health insurance business performance, gross written premium (GWP) rose 33 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,940 crore. The company’s market share among standalone health insurers (SAHI) increased by 137 basis points to 12.6 per cent, while the combined ratio improved to 105 per cent from 110 per cent in FY25.

has reported a net profit of Rs 885 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, this marks a 30 per cent decline from last year's Q4 PAT of ₹1,271.34 crore.However, the company's Q4 revenue from opertaions has increased 13 per cent to ₹12,214.04 crore, the company had posted a revenue of ₹10,779.71 crore in last year's Q4.