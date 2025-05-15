Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JSW Energy Q4 results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹464 cr, revenue up 15%

The company's revenue from operations fell by 15.7 per cent to ₹3,189.39 crore in the Q4FY25, it had reported a revenue of ₹2,755.87 crore in Q4FY24

The fall in revenue was offset by rise in other income in the fourth quarter of FY25, it reported a 304.77 crore as other income in Q4 this year, this marks a 473.2 per cent rise from last year's Q4 results. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
JSW Energy Limited has posted a net profit of ₹414.51 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, up 20 per cent from last year's Q4 profit of ₹345.27 crore.  The company's revenue from operations fell by 15.7 per cent to ₹3,189.39 crore in the Q4FY25, it had reported a revenue of ₹2,755.87 crore in Q4FY24.  The fall in revenue was offset by rise in other income in the fourth quarter of FY25, it reported a ₹308 crore as other income in Q4 this year, this marks a 149.4 per cent rise from last year's Q4 results.  The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹2 per equity share having a face value of ₹10 for declaration at the forthcoming 31st Annual General Meeting.  The company's total income declined marginally to ₹3,497 crore in the Q4 FY25, it had reported ₹2,879.35 crore total income in Q4FY24.  The company's FY25 profit increased by 14 per cent to ₹1,982.88 crore, it had posted a net profit of ₹1,724.65 crore in the FY24.  JSW Energy successful completes acquisition of KSK Mahanadi Power Company (KMPCL), "The Company has completed the acquisition of KMPCL on March 06, 2025 pursuant to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval order dated February 13, 2025. Accordingly, the company holds 74 per cent equity shares of KMPCL and the secured financial creditors (FC) collectively hold the balance 26 per cent, as per the terms of the resolution plan, wherein the FC have a put option and the Company has a call option for the 26 per cent stake held by FC, exercisable from end of first year from acquisition date of KMPCL till end of 5 years.", the company said in an exchange filing.   
First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

