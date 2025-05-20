Whirlpool Q4 results: Net profit rises 50% to to ₹119 crore, revenue up 15%

Consumer durables major Whirlpool of India Ltd reported a 50.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹119.47 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) ended March 2025, driven by higher revenue and a gain from an insurance settlement. In the same quarter of the previous financial year (Q4 FY24), the company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹79.45 crore, according to its regulatory filing. The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 50 per cent, translating to ₹5 per equity share on a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2024–25. ALSO READ: Whirlpool soars 10% as PE firms eye stake; stock up 33% thus far in April Consolidated revenue from operations during Q4 FY25 rose by 15.6 per cent to ₹2,004.67 crore, up from ₹1,733.99 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses in the quarter increased by 13.8 per cent to ₹1,889.62 crore, compared to ₹1,660.39 crore in the same period last year.

FY25 Performance

For the full financial year FY25, Whirlpool India reported a consolidated net profit of ₹362.78 crore, marking a 61.7 per cent jump over ₹224.3 crore in FY24.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 15.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,919.37 crore, compared to ₹6,829.79 crore in FY24.

Total expenses for FY25 stood at ₹7,627.04 crore, against ₹6,667.35 crore the previous year.

Total income for FY25 rose 16 per cent year-on-year to ₹8,110.16 crore, up from ₹6,993.59 crore in FY24.

Insurance Gain and Exceptional Items

Whirlpool reported an insurance gain of ₹7 crore under “Exceptional Items” during the quarter. This follows a fire incident at its warehouse in Alipur, Delhi, on 25 March 2024.

In its financial statement, the company noted: “Exceptional item of ₹18.91 crore in the standalone and consolidated statement of profit and loss for the year ended 31 March 2024 represents the loss due to the fire at the warehouse in Delhi. During the current financial year, the Company received an insurance claim amounting to ₹7 crore against the fire loss. The amount has been duly accounted for and disclosed under 'Exceptional Items' in the statement of profit and loss. Follow-up procedures for recovery of the remaining claim amount are ongoing.”