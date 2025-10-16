Zee Entertainment Q2 profit down 63.4% at ₹76.5 cr, revenue falls 2%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported a 63.46 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 76.5 crore for the second quarter that ended in September 2025.

It had a net profit of Rs 209.4 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL).

Its total income was down 1.9 per cent to Rs 1,995.6 crore in the September quarter of FY'26. It was at Rs 2,034.4 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Total expenses of ZEEL were at Rs 1,880.3 crore, up 6.9 per cent in the September quarter.