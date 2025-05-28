Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / IRCTC Q4 results: Net profit rises 26% to ₹358 crore, revenue up 10%

The revenue from operations rose 10 per cent YoY to ₹1,268 crore in Q4 FY25, up from ₹1,151 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year

Himanshu Thakur
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 8:51 PM IST
Net profit of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) increased by 26.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹358 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25. It had reported a profit of ₹284 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
The revenue from operations rose 10 per cent YoY to ₹1,268 crore in Q4 FY25, up from ₹1,151 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 
The company has recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each, representing 50 per cent of the paid-up share capital, for the financial year 2024-25.
 
Expenses rose 11 per cent YoY to ₹903 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹810 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
For FY25, the company's net profit increased by 18 per cent YoY to ₹1,314 crore, up from ₹1,111 crore in the previous financial year.  ALSO READ: LIC shares soar 8% in best session since Nov 2023 on Q4 results
 
The company's total income increased 10 per cent YoY to ₹4,903 crore in FY25, compared to ₹4,424 crore in the previous financial year.

For the current financial year 2024-25, exceptional items resulted in a net income of ₹47.89 crore. This includes ₹2.21 crore from the reversal of RU, stabling, and other charges waived by KTDC on the Golden Chariot train for the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24, ₹39.88 crore from the one-time reconciliation of legacy balances, and ₹5.80 crore from the write-back of excess provisions made in previous years for various expenses.
 
As of March 31, 2025, IRCTC's trade receivables include ₹672.43 crore due from railways and government bodies (compared to ₹1,296.18 crore as of March 31, 2024). Out of these dues from railways, ₹120.77 crore has been outstanding for over three years, which includes ₹35.80 crore in default.
 
ALSO READ: Bata India Q4 result: Net profit falls 28% to ₹45.9 cr; dividend declared
 
First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

