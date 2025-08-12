Zydus Lifesciences Q1 PAT up 5.9% on strong India, int'l formulations biz

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday reported a 5.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter (Q1FY26) to ₹1,466 crore, up from ₹1,419 crore in the same quarter last year.Revenue from operations rose 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,573 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹6,207 crore in Q1FY25.The growth was driven by strong performances in the company’s domestic and international formulations segments, even as its consumer wellness and US businesses saw muted growth.In Q1FY26, the India formulations business grew 5.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,374 crore, with the company stating that its branded formulations segment outperformed the market in both chronic and acute categories.The international markets formulations business posted a 36.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase to ₹726.5 crore, while the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) segment rose 11.3 per cent to ₹157.5 crore.“All-round growth across key geographies was driven by strong demand and focused execution,” Zydus said in a filing to the exchanges.The US market, which contributes 49 per cent of consolidated revenue, saw only a 2.9 per cent Y-o-Y increase to ₹3,181 crore, despite the launch of three new products during the quarter.The consumer wellness business, contributing 13 per cent to consolidated revenue, grew 2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹854.9 crore, with performance impacted by seasonal brands. However, the company said its core wellness brands posted strong double-digit growth, reflecting the underlying strength of its portfolio and balanced business model.Commenting on the results, Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences, said the Q1 performance reflected disciplined execution, with most key businesses meeting expectations.“We remain firmly on track to achieve our FY26 aspirations and are excited about the upcoming developments on the innovation front, which we believe will open up new avenues for sustainable growth,” Patel added.On Tuesday, Zydus Lifesciences shares closed flat with a 0.05 per cent rise at ₹956 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).