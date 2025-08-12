Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Zydus Lifesciences Q1 PAT up 5.9% on strong India, int'l formulations biz

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 PAT up 5.9% on strong India, int'l formulations biz

The growth was driven by strong performances in the company's domestic and international formulations segments, even as its consumer wellness and US businesses saw muted growth

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus
The US market, which contributes 49 per cent of consolidated revenue, saw only a 2.9 per cent Y-o-Y increase to ₹3,181 crore, despite the launch of three new products during the quarter. | File Image
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 8:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday reported a 5.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter (Q1FY26) to ₹1,466 crore, up from ₹1,419 crore in the same quarter last year.   Revenue from operations rose 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,573 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹6,207 crore in Q1FY25.   The growth was driven by strong performances in the company’s domestic and international formulations segments, even as its consumer wellness and US businesses saw muted growth.   In Q1FY26, the India formulations business grew 5.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,374 crore, with the company stating that its branded formulations segment outperformed the market in both chronic and acute categories.   The international markets formulations business posted a 36.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase to ₹726.5 crore, while the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) segment rose 11.3 per cent to ₹157.5 crore.   “All-round growth across key geographies was driven by strong demand and focused execution,” Zydus said in a filing to the exchanges.   The US market, which contributes 49 per cent of consolidated revenue, saw only a 2.9 per cent Y-o-Y increase to ₹3,181 crore, despite the launch of three new products during the quarter.   The consumer wellness business, contributing 13 per cent to consolidated revenue, grew 2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹854.9 crore, with performance impacted by seasonal brands. However, the company said its core wellness brands posted strong double-digit growth, reflecting the underlying strength of its portfolio and balanced business model.   Commenting on the results, Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences, said the Q1 performance reflected disciplined execution, with most key businesses meeting expectations.   “We remain firmly on track to achieve our FY26 aspirations and are excited about the upcoming developments on the innovation front, which we believe will open up new avenues for sustainable growth,” Patel added.   On Tuesday, Zydus Lifesciences shares closed flat with a 0.05 per cent rise at ₹956 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). 
 
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alkem Labs Q1 profit rises 22% to ₹664 cr on India, overseas sales growth

NSDL Q1 results: Net profit rises 24% to ₹82 crore on higher revenue

Hindalco Q1 profit up 30% to ₹4,004 cr; US tariff to hit Novelis exports

Nykaa's parent firm posts 79% jump in profit to ₹24.47 cr in June quarter

Suzlon Energy Q1 results: Net profit rises 7% to ₹324 cr on higher revenues

Topics :Company ResultsZydus LifesciencesQ1 results

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story