NSDL Q1 results: Net profit rises 24% to ₹82 crore on higher revenue

National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) on Tuesday posted 24 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 82.6 crore for June quarter 2025-26 driven by strong revenue growth and expansion in market share.

In the same quarter last year, the depository had logged a profit of of Rs 66.6 crore.

Total income climbed 21.68 per cent to Rs 190.4 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 156.5 crore in April-June FY25, the newly-listed company said in a statement.

Operationally, NSDL's demat account market share surged to 15.5 per cent from 9.4 per cent a year ago, with the total number of demat accounts crossing the 4-crore mark as of June 30, 2025.