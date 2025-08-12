Alkem Labs Q1 profit rises 22% to ₹664 cr on India, overseas sales growth

Alkem Laboratories on Tuesday reported a 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter (Q1FY26) to ₹664.3 crore, up from ₹545.2 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,371 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹3,031 crore in Q1FY25. The company attributed this growth to strong sales in both India and international markets.

Commenting on the performance, Vikas Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Alkem, said Q1FY26 marked a strong start to the year, with healthy growth across both domestic and overseas markets.

India sales grew 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,265 crore in the June quarter, while international sales rose 8.9 per cent to ₹1,054 crore, contributing 31.7 per cent to overall revenue.