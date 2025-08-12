Alkem Labs Q1 profit rises 22% to ₹664 cr on India, overseas sales growth

Alkem Laboratories on Tuesday reported a 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter (Q1FY26) to ₹664.3 crore, up from ₹545.2 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations increased 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,371 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹3,031 crore in Q1FY25. The company attributed this growth to strong sales in both India and international markets.
Commenting on the performance, Vikas Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Alkem, said Q1FY26 marked a strong start to the year, with healthy growth across both domestic and overseas markets.
India sales grew 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,265 crore in the June quarter, while international sales rose 8.9 per cent to ₹1,054 crore, contributing 31.7 per cent to overall revenue.
In the international business, the United States market recorded sales of ₹698 crore, up 8.8 per cent from ₹641.6 crore a year earlier, contributing 21 per cent to total sales. Sales from other international markets — including Latin America, Australia, and Europe — rose 9.1 per cent to ₹355.6 crore, contributing 10.7 per cent to revenue.
Gupta said the company is strategically accelerating its focus on the non-US business segment by strengthening its presence in high-potential markets and capturing new opportunities aligned with Alkem’s long-term growth ambitions.
Alkem also announced it will incorporate a Saudi Arabia-based subsidiary, holding a 51 per cent stake. “The subsidiary is proposed to be incorporated as a limited liability company and will be involved in the manufacture, import, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical and/or nutraceutical products within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the company said in a filing to the exchanges. On Tuesday, Alkem Laboratories’ share price rose 6.37 per cent, closing at Rs 5,150.65 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.