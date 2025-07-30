Zydus Wellness Q1 results: Net profit declines 13.4% to ₹127.9 crore

Zydus Wellness Ltd on Wednesday reported a 13.4 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 127.9 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, with some of its seasonal brands affected by shorter summer and unseasonal rains, besides higher expenses.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 147.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Zydus Wellness said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 860.9 crore as against Rs 841 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Zydus Wellness, which has a range of brands, including Glucon-D, Nutralite, Complan, Sugar Free, Nycil and Everyuth Naturals, said the majority of its brands delivered gross margin expansion, underscoring portfolio strength.
"The saliency of seasonal brands was temporarily impacted by shorter-than-usual summers and unseasonal rains," it added.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 718.6 crore as compared to Rs 694.4 crore in the same period last fiscal.
Advertisement and promotion expenses in the first quarter were higher at Rs 132.5 crore as compared to Rs 124.3 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an investor presentation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app