Adani Ports Q2 result: Net profit rises 40% YoY but misses estimates

During the quarter, the company handled a total cargo of 111 MMT, up 10 per cent YoY

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 2:18 PM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) reported a net profit of Rs 2,445 crore for the second quarter of FY25 (Q2FY25), attributable to equity holders of the parent, reflecting a 39.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase. However, it missed street estimates.
 
The profit growth is attributed to increased cargo volumes handled by the company and “new capacity additions progressing as planned in Gopalpur, Vizhinjam, and Colombo.”
 
During the quarter, APSEZ handled a total cargo volume of 111 million metric tonnes (MMT), up 10 per cent Y-o-Y. The company reported cargo volume growth of 9.7 per cent in July, 5 per cent in August, and 14 per cent in September, despite a prolonged shutdown at its Gangavaram port in southern India due to a workers' strike.
 
The revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 7,067.02 crore, representing a 6.33 per cent annual increase. This revenue, however, fell short of Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 7,267.24 crore. The poll had also estimated a net profit of Rs 2,601.34 crore for APSEZ.
 
Meanwhile, total expenses declined marginally by approximately 1 per cent to Rs 4,433.96 crore.
 
Additionally, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at Rs 4,369 crore, up 13 per cent Y-o-Y.

On a sequential basis, net profit declined by 21.5 per cent, while revenue saw a modest increase of 1.6 per cent.
 
Ashwani Gupta, the whole-time director and chief executive officer of APSEZ, stated, “During the quarter, we diversified our marine fleet, adding 26 offshore support vessels. Our logistics business also achieved robust growth, enhancing last-mile connectivity through expansions in rakes, warehousing, MMLPs, and agri-silos. Mundra Port’s remarkable milestone of crossing 100 MMT in 181 days and our cargo volume trajectory reaffirm our confidence in meeting our FY25 cargo guidance and achieving the upper end of our Ebitda guidance for the year.”
       
First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

