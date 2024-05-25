Home / Companies / Results / Affle (India) Q4FY24 results: Net profit jumps 40% YoY to Rs 87 crore

Affle (India) Q4FY24 results: Net profit jumps 40% YoY to Rs 87 crore

Affle (India) Ltd Q4 results: The company's revenue from operations increased by 42.26% to Rs 506.22 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 355.82 crore reported in the year before

Total income for Affle (India) Limited increased by 27.66 per cent at Rs 1,900 crore in FY24, compared to Rs 1,488.3 crore reported in FY23
Rimjhim Singh
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 1:01 PM IST
Affle (India) Limited on Friday reported a 40.20 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 87.49 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31 in financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24). The company had reported a net profit of Rs 62.40 crore during the same period last year (Q4FY23).

Sequentially, the net profit went up 13.90 per cent from Rs 76.81 crore in the last quarter.

The company's revenue from operations increased by 42.26 per cent to Rs 506.22 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 355.82 crore reported in the year before. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the revenue for operations stood at Rs 498.71 crore.

The company reported a total income of Rs 533.49 crore for Q4. This was a 42.89 per cent increase from Rs 373.34 crore reported during the year-ago period.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the total income was up 4.83 per cent. It was Rs 508.87 crore in Q3FY24.

For the entire financial year, the company reported a rise in net profit by 21.54 per cent at Rs 297.27 crore, compared to Rs 244.58 crore reported at the end of FY23. 

The company's revenue from operations for FY24 increased by 28.50 per cent at Rs 1,842.8 crore, compared to Rs 1,434 crore in the previous financial year.

Total income for Affle (India) Limited increased by 27.66 per cent at Rs 1,900 crore in FY24, compared to Rs 1,488.3 crore reported in FY23.

Anuj Khanna Sohum, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Affle, said, “Q4 FY2024 marked a landmark period for Affle, as we achieved record growth on both year-over- year and sequential basis. We achieved our highest quarterly revenue run-rate, highest EBITDA, PAT and consumer conversions till date. This reflects our ongoing commitment to enhance our product capabilities delivering integrated platform solutions and premium propositions, as well as expand our technological prowess particularly in Gen AI, to significantly strengthen our market position."

First Published: May 25 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

