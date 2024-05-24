United Spirits Q4 results: PAT rises 88% to Rs 384 cr on strong demand

India's Smirnoff vodka maker United Spirits reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, aided by strong demand for its premium alcohol brands.

The company's profit rose over 88% to Rs 384 crore (around $46 million) in the March quarter, beating analysts' expected profit of Rs 248 crore, according to LSEG data.

Revenue from operations grew nearly 11% to Rs 6,394 crore.



KEY CONTEXT

India's alcohol and beverage makers have benefited from more consumers buying premium liquor brands, bumping up the revenue for such companies.

United Spirits' biggest segment, "Prestige and Above," reported growth of 6.6% to Rs 231 crore during the quarter, with steady demand for its Black Dog and Johnnie Walker brands.

