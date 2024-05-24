Home / Companies / Results / United Spirits Q4 results: PAT rises 88% to Rs 384 cr on strong demand

United Spirits Q4 results: PAT rises 88% to Rs 384 cr on strong demand

The company's profit rose over 88% to Rs 384 crore (around $46 million) in the March quarter, beating analysts' expected profit of Rs 248 crore, according to LSEG data

United Spirits, USL
United Spirits' biggest segment, "Prestige and Above," reported growth of 6.6% to 23.1 billion rupees during the quarter, with steady demand for its Black Dog and Johnnie Walker brands.
Reuters BENGALURU
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:00 PM IST
India's Smirnoff vodka maker United Spirits reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, aided by strong demand for its premium alcohol brands.

The company's profit rose over 88% to Rs 384 crore (around $46 million) in the March quarter, beating analysts' expected profit of Rs 248 crore, according to LSEG data.

Revenue from operations grew nearly 11% to Rs 6,394 crore.
 

KEY CONTEXT

India's alcohol and beverage makers have benefited from more consumers buying premium liquor brands, bumping up the revenue for such companies.

First Published: May 24 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

