Ajanta Pharma Q3 results: Net profit increases 11% to Rs 233 crore

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,146 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 1,105 crore in the year-ago period

Q3 result
The drug firm had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 210 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
Ajanta Pharma on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax increased by 11 per cent on-year to Rs 233 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The drug firm had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 210 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,146 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 1,105 crore in the year-ago period, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company settled 1.64 per cent higher at Rs 2,670.70 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

