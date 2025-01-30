Ajanta Pharma Q3 results: Net profit increases 11% to Rs 233 crore

Ajanta Pharma on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax increased by 11 per cent on-year to Rs 233 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.
The drug firm had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 210 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,146 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 1,105 crore in the year-ago period, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of the company settled 1.64 per cent higher at Rs 2,670.70 apiece on the BSE.
