Container Corporation of India Q3 results: PAT rises 4.5% to Rs 340.52 cr

During the quarter under review, the consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 2,303.99 crore against Rs 2,302.12 in the year-ago period

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 325.81 crore a year ago. | ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:57 PM IST
Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) on Thursday posted a 4.51 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 340.52 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 325.81 crore a year ago, Concor said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter under review, the consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 2,303.99 crore against Rs 2,302.12 in the year-ago period.

Concor said its Board has declared an interim dividend for FY 2024-25 of 85 per cent -- Rs 4.25 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each, amounting to Rs 258.95 crore.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

