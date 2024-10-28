Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ajmera Realty Q2 results: Net profit increases 57% to Rs 35.35 crore

Total income rose to Rs 204.12 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 147.59 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing

Q2
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited on Monday reported a 57 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 35.35 crore in the September quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 22.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 204.12 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 147.59 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has raised Rs 225 crore from investors on preferential allotment basis.

Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty & Infra India is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

Topics :Ajmera GroupQ2 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

