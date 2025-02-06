Aurobindo Pharma Q3FY25 results: PAT falls 10% to Rs 845.56 crore

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter (Q3 FY25) to Rs 845.56 crore, down from Rs 939.97 crore for the same period last year.

The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations at Rs 7,978.52 crore, an 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase from Rs 7,351.78 crore in Q3 FY24.

Sequentially, the company’s PAT rose by 3.5 per cent, and revenue grew by 2.3 per cent from Rs 7,796.07 crore and Rs 816.95 crore recorded in Q2 FY25, respectively.

Commenting on the company’s performance, K Nithyananda Reddy, vice-chairman and managing director of Aurobindo Pharma, said that the company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue, driven by volume growth from its diverse and expanding product portfolio coupled with new launches.

On an operational basis, Aurobindo Pharma’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) fell by 1.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,628 crore, from Rs 1,601 crore in Q3 FY24, with Ebitda margin dropping to 20.4 per cent from 21.8 per cent.

“Looking ahead, we are enhancing our manufacturing capabilities and ramping up our specialty and injectable business. With these initiatives, we expect notable profitability improvements and are well-positioned to sustain growth and meet our objectives for the year,” Reddy said.

The company also announced that its board has approved the purchase of the entire 80 per cent equity share capital of Tergene Biotech, a step-down subsidiary of the company.

It is currently held by Auro Vaccines, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma. The shares of Tergene Biotech will be acquired at a cost of Rs 107.6 million, according to the company’s statement on the exchanges.

The company announced its Q3 FY25 results post-market hours. On Thursday, Aurobindo Pharma’s shares fell by 0.03 per cent, closing at Rs 1,191.50 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).