Home / Companies / Results / BPCL reports profit after tax at Rs 10,644 crore in Q1, beats estimates

BPCL reports profit after tax at Rs 10,644 crore in Q1, beats estimates

Company recorded a loss of Rs. 6,148 crore in the year-ago period

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 10,644 crore during the June quarter (Q1FY24), compared to a loss in the year-ago period.

Correction in crude oil prices and improvement in marketing margins helped profits.

For Q1FY24, BPCL reported net sales of Rs. 1.12 trillion, down 6.7 per cent.

Sequentially, net sales fell 4.3 per cent and net profit was up 54.9 per cent.

The company reported a loss of Rs. 6,148 crore in the year-ago quarter.

In a Bloomberg poll, six analysts estimated revenue of Rs. 1.16 trillion and seven analysts estimated an adjusted net income of Rs. 7772 crore.

“Earnings were significantly ahead of estimates as both refining and marketing profits surprised. Debt is down 20 percent qoq, book value is up 20 percent qoq so not just P&L improvements but there has also been meaningful balance sheet easing,” said Vivekanand Subbaraman, an analyst with Ambit Capital.

The company also saw a 43.4 per cent jump in other income at Rs. 1,038 crore. It said other income for the quarter includes Rs. 24.40 crore of foreign exchange gain.

In the year-ago quarter, BPCL saw other expenses inclusive of Rs. 966.02 crore on account of foreign exchange loss.

BPCL’s refinery throughput was 8 per cent higher at 10.36 million tonnes (MT), from 9.6 MT a quarter ago. And, market sales reported a similar growth of 8.42 per cent.

The company said market sales increased mainly due to 6.12 per cent rise in petrol and 5.95 per cent growth in diesel. It was also because of a 14.18 per cent growth in aviation fuel sales.

Gross refining margin (GRM) for the quarter was down at $12.64 per barrel against $ 27.51 per barrel previously.

Further, BPCL said revenue from operations for the quarter under review includes Rs. 848.74 crore. This was the revenue recognised from a cumulative net negative buffer as the retail selling price of LPG cylinders was less than the market determined price.

Also Read

BPCL Q3 results: Net profit falls 36% to Rs 1,747 cr, revenue up 13%

OMCs in focus as crude oil hits 1-year low; BPCL, HPCL surge up to 5%

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Rosneft planning to build greenfield refinery in India with state refiners

Shanthi Gears Ltd report 34.8% rise in its PAT for Q1 at Rs 18.12 cr

NBFC REC posts 21% increase in Q1 profit, gross NPA falls to 4.44%

Bajaj Finance Q1 results: Net profit climbs to 32% on healthy NII

Syngene International Q1 net profit increases by 26% to Rs 93 crore

PNB Q1 Result: Net soars 307% to Rs 1,255 crore on interest income

Topics :BPCLQ1 resultsBharat Petroleum Corporation

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story