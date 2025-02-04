Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Bajaj Electricals Q3: Profit falls 10.7% to Rs 33.36 cr, revenue up 5%

Bajaj Electricals Q3: Profit falls 10.7% to Rs 33.36 cr, revenue up 5%

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.36 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bajaj Electricals

Q3 result
The company's total income, which includes other income, was Rs 1,302.51 crore, up 2.48 per cent in the December quarter | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Tuesday reported a decline of 10.7 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 33.36 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.36 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bajaj Electricals.

However, its revenue from operations climbed 5 per cent to Rs 1,289.72 crore during the quarter under review. The same stood at Rs 1,228.24 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Bajaj Electricals' total expenses in the December quarter was Rs 1,257.09 crore, up 3 per cent.

Its revenue from Consumer Products (CP) rose 8.54 per cent to Rs 1,038.45 crore, against Rs 956.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

However, revenue from Lighting Solutions declined 7.47 per cent to Rs 251.27 crore, in comparison with Rs 271.58 crore a year ago.

Also Read

Preview: Will SBI Q3 profit rise or fall? Provisions hold key, say analysts

Swiggy Q3 preview: Analysts expect loss to widen QoQ, revenue may rise 10%

MobiKwik Q3 result: FY25 loss widens to Rs 55.2 cr on higher lending costs

Asian Paints Q3 results: Profit drops 23% to ₹1,110 crore, revenue down 6%

Hero MotoCorp Q3 Preview: Net profit may climb up to Rs 1,130 crore YoY

The company's total income, which includes other income, was Rs 1,302.51 crore, up 2.48 per cent in the December quarter.

Shares of Bajaj Electricals were trading at Rs 719 apiece on Tuesday, down 0.19 per cent, on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q3 results Feb 4: Asian Paints and Titan among 130 to post earnings today

WeWork India H1FY25 result: Profit at Rs 174 crore, revenue Rs 961 crore

Welspun Enterprises Q3 result: PAT dips 4% to Rs 77 cr, income up by 22%

Thomas Cook Q3 result: Profit dips 47.7% to Rs 47.3 cr impacted by expenses

HFCL Q3 results: PAT dips 11.95% to Rs 72.58 cr, revenue at Rs 1,011.95 cr

Topics :Q3 resultsBajaj ElectricalsCompanies

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story