Bajaj Finserv Q3 results: Profit up 3% to Rs 2,231 cr, net income drop 20%

Bajaj Finserv on Thursday reported a marginal 3.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,231 crore, from Rs 2,157.67 crore reported during the same period last year.

BFS’s consolidated interest income however fell by 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 13,922.38 crore from Rs 17,408.60 crore.

The company also approved the appointment of Ramandeep Singh Sahni as chief financial officer and whole-time key managerial personnel, effective February 1, 2025. He will replace S Sreenivasan, who will step down as CFO on January 31, 2025. However, Shri Sreenivasan will remain with the company in a leadership role as president (insurance and special projects)

Shares of Bajaj finserv were trading at Rs 1,785 on the BSE a 1:15 pm, down 0.35 per cent after the Q3FY25 financial results were released.