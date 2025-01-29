JK Paper Q3 results: Net profit falls 73% to Rs 65.39 cr on soaring costs

India's JK Paper reported a fall in profit for a sixth straight quarter on Wednesday, hurt by higher raw material costs and weak pricing power.

The paper and packaging board maker's consolidated net profit tumbled 73 per cent year-on-year to Rs 65.39 crore ($7.6 million) for the quarter ended Dec 31.

Indian paper makers have grappled with cheaper imports and elevated prices of wood - a key raw material - over the past few quarters.

Additionally, these companies have been forced to sell their products at lower prices as demand remains subdued following a post-pandemic surge.

JK Paper's net revenue from operations fell 4.4 per cent to Rs 1,632 crore during the quarter while total expenses rose 5 per cent, led by an 18 per cent jump in raw material costs.

Peer West Coast Paper Mills' quarterly profit more than halved, hurt by higher costs and cheaper imports.