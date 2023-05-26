BEML profit grows 18% YoY to Rs 158 cr in Jan-Mar quarter as expenses dip

State-owned heavy equipment maker BEML Ltd on Friday reported a more than 18% climb in fourth-quarter profit as easing input costs offset a drop in revenue.\u0026nbsp;Consolidated profit rose to Rs 158 crore ($19.12 million) for the three months ended March 31, from Rs 133 crore a year earlier.\u0026nbsp;Net profit margin for the quarter expanded to 11.36% from 7.92% for the same quarter in the previous year.\u0026nbsp;BEML benefitted from softness in commodity prices and normalising supply chain as it saw a near-25% dip in costs of raw materials, pulling total expenses down by 23.7% to Rs 1,129 crore.\u0026nbsp;Meanwhile, consolidated revenue from operations decreased 17.6% to Rs 1,388 crore, hurt by a slowdown in realisation of projects.\u0026nbsp;Its board also declared a final dividend of 5 rupees per share.\u0026nbsp;The company\u0026#39;s direct rival in the railway sector, Titagarh Wagon Ltd, swung to profit in the fourth quarter from a year-ago loss, while its revenue from operations more than doubled.\u0026nbsp;Shares of BEML rose as much as 3.5% in afternoon trade.\u0026nbsp;($1 = 82.6480 Indian rupees)(Reporting by Priya Sagar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)