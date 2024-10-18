Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best Agrolife Q2 results: Net profit flat at Rs 95 cr, income at Rs 747 cr

The total income declined to Rs 747.61 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 808.35 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, the company said in a regulatory filing

Its net profit stood at Rs 94.86 crore in the year-ago period.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Agrochemicals firm Best Agrolife Ltd on Friday reported a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 94.65 crore for the quarter ended September 2024.

Its net profit stood at Rs 94.86 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income declined to Rs 747.61 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 808.35 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Vimal Kumar, Managing Director, Best Agrolife Ltd, said, "Best Agrolife has delivered a strong performance in Q2 FY25, capitalising on favourable market conditions and executing our strategic shift toward branded soles".

"Our commitment to enhancing brand visibility and expanding our market presence has yielded positive results, contributing significantly to both top-line and bottom-line growth," he added.


First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

