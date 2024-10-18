Best Agrolife Q2 results: Net profit flat at Rs 95 cr, income at Rs 747 cr

Agrochemicals firm Best Agrolife Ltd on Friday reported a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 94.65 crore for the quarter ended September 2024.

Its net profit stood at Rs 94.86 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income declined to Rs 747.61 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 808.35 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Vimal Kumar, Managing Director, Best Agrolife Ltd, said, "Best Agrolife has delivered a strong performance in Q2 FY25, capitalising on favourable market conditions and executing our strategic shift toward branded soles".