Home / Companies / Results / Adani Enterprises Q1 profit up 43.6% on the back of improved performance

Adani Enterprises Q1 profit up 43.6% on the back of improved performance

Despite a sequential decrease, Adani Enterprises recorded significant Y-o-Y profit growth, attributing the success to improved performance and elevated other income

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Adani Enterprises announced a 43.6 per cent surge in its net profit, attributable to the company's owners, for the first quarter ending June 2023 (Q1FY24). This rise is credited to enhanced performance and increased other income, despite a sequential drop.

In Q1FY24, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 674 crore, marking a 43.6 per cent growth year on year (Y-o-Y), but a 6.7 per cent decline sequentially. The company's revenue stood at Rs 25,438 crore, a 37.7 per cent reduction Y-o-Y and an 18.8 per cent decrease sequentially. The firm attributed this decline to lower coal prices in the reviewed quarter.

The company's other income rose by 67.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 371 crore.

In its business segments update, Adani Enterprises stated that the Adani New Industries ecosystem now contributes 10 per cent to the company's Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation. The new energy eco-system segment reported a profit before interest and tax (PBIT) of Rs 300 crore, a notable improvement compared to the losses reported sequentially and a year ago.

The report further noted that the company secured funding of Rs 900 crore for its Ingot & Wafer manufacturing business. The company's blade manufacturing facility for its wind business is now ready for commercial production. During the quarter, Adani Airports handled 21.3 million passengers, up 27 per cent Y-o-Y, across its seven operational airports.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Adani Enterprises bounces 17% from day's low on massive jump in Q3 profit

Adani Enterprises revenue up 26% at Rs 31,716 cr in Q4, PAT rises 137%

Adani Enterprises Q3 results tomorrow: Know about its past performance here

Adani Enterprises Q3 results: Net consolidated profit at Rs 820 crore

Akzo Nobel India Q1 net profit rises 42% to Rs 110 cr as margins improve

Biz services provider Quess Corp profit falls 29% to Rs 48 crore in Q1

Nerolac Paints Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 382% to Rs 734 cr

Eicher Motors Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 50% to Rs 918 cr

Apollo's second-quarter earnings surge 75% on upbeat annuities business

Topics :Adani EnterprisesQ1 results

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story