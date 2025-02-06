Bharti Hexacom Q3 results: Net profit rises 22.6% rise to Rs 260.9 cr

Bharti Hexacom on Thursday posted a 22.66 per cent increase in profit to Rs 260.9 crore for the December quarter.

The company had registered a profit of Rs 212.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue from operations of the company increased about 25 per cent to Rs 2,250.7 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,800.6 crore a year ago, the company said.

Bharti Hexacom provides telecom services to customers in the Rajasthan and the Northeast telecommunication circles. The Northeast circle includes Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

The company's average revenue per user increased 20.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 241 during the quarter from Rs 200 in the year-ago period.

The Bharti Airtel subsidiary posted a 3.5 per cent increase in customer base to 2.8 crore in the December 2024 quarter from 2.7 crore in the same period a year ago.