Indus Towers to acquire telecom sites of Airtel, Hexacom for Rs 3,309 cr

The country's largest telecom infrastructure Indus Towers has a pan-India presence with 234,643 towers and 386,819 co-locations as on December 31, 2024

The boards of Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom have approved the sale of telecom towers for Rs 2,147.6 crore and Rs 1,134 crore respectively. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers will acquire mobile sites of its parent firm Bharti Airtel and sister concern Bharti Hexacom for Rs 3,308.7 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The boards of Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom have approved the sale of telecom towers for Rs 2,147.6 crore and Rs 1,134 crore respectively.

"The Board of Directors...have today, approved the acquisition of passive infrastructure assets/ telecom towers from Bharti Airtel Limited and Bharti Hexacom Limited, by way of slump sale," Indus Towers said in a regulatory filing.

The country's largest telecom infrastructure Indus Towers has a pan-India presence with 234,643 towers and 386,819 co-locations as on December 31, 2024.

 

Through the proposed transaction, the company plans to acquire aggregate of approximately 16,100 telecom towers.

"The aggregate cost of acquisition will be up to a maximum of Rs 33,087 million subject to the closing adjustments as agreed between the parties," Indus said.

Indus will finance the deal through borrowings.

Airtel said that its board has approved sale or transfer of around 12,700 telecom towers of the company comprising macro sites, ultra lean sites (ULS) and Cell on Wheels (COW) and excludes sites under Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) to Indus Towers.

The board of Bharti Hexacom has approved transfer or sale of 3,400 telecom towers to Indus Towers for about Rs 1,134 crore.

The deal excludes transfer of sites installed under Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) projects.

Both Indus Towers and Bharti Hexacom are subsidiaries of Bharti Airtel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

