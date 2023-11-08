BHEL Q2 results: Net loss at Rs 238 cr, income dips to Rs 5,305 cr

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 238.12 crore for September quarter 2023-24.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 12.10 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing showed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total income dipped to Rs 5,305.38 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,418.74 crore in the same period year ago.

The company had also reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 343.89 crore in April-June period this fiscal year.