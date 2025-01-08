Sobha's Q3 results: Sales plunge 29% YoY, B'luru accounts for most sales

Sales of Sobha, the Bengaluru-based real estate developer, declined by 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25) to Rs 1,388.6 crore. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company’s sales grew by 17.8 per cent.

Bengaluru accounted for 72.1 per cent of the company’s total sales value. The project Sobha Ayana contributed more than 50 per cent of its overall Bengaluru sales value during Q3 FY25.

Sobha’s new sales during the quarter spanned an area of 1.01 million square feet (msf) at an average price realisation of Rs 13,663 per square foot (sq ft).

During the first nine months of FY25 (9M FY25), the company reported total sales of Rs 4,440.8 crore, down 13.61 per cent YoY. It launched 4.66 msf across six projects in four Indian cities.

In 9M FY25, the average realisation improved by 31.3 per cent over the same period last year to Rs 14,226 per sq ft. The improvement was driven by price increases in ongoing projects and higher realisation from new project launches during the year.

The company’s portfolio includes projects in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, GIFT City, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Thrissur, Calicut, Trivandrum, Chennai, and Coimbatore.

Sobha stated that commercial space offtake is a proxy for job creation, which supports continued urbanisation. “This being the fundamental driver of residential demand in major cities, the sustenance of demand seems to be intact. However, supply is also expected to increase in the medium term,” the company added.