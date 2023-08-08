Home / Companies / Results / Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

The net profit was 85.7 per cent higher as compared to Rs 1,140.97 crore in the quarter that ended on March 31

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday posted 80 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,119.38 crore during the April-June quarter, on account of higher income. It had reported Rs 1,177.46 crore net profit during the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23.

The net profit was 85.7 per cent higher as compared to Rs 1,140.97 crore in the quarter that ended on March 31. The company's total income surged to Rs 6,631.23 crore from Rs 5,526.19 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its expenses trimmed to Rs 4,065.24 crore from Rs 4,438.32 crore.

Adani Ports said the results were helped by Ebitda margins at its ports business expanding by 150 basis points to 72 per cent, mainly due to tariff hikes. 

"Our newly acquired assets, Haifa Port and Karaikal Port, have ramped up well with monthly cargo volumes now touching 1 MMT mark at the two ports. With our cargo volumes crossing 100 MMT during the quarter, we are well on course to achieve our FY24 cargo volume guidance of 370-390 MMT," said Karan Adani, chief executive officer and whole time director of APSEZ.

The Adani group has been paying off loans it raised through pledged shares of Adani Ports since US short-seller Hindenberg Research raised concerns about the group's debt levels and alleged irregularities, all of which the group has denied.

Adani Ports' shares closed up nearly 1 per cent after the results, reversing from losses of about 3 per cent earlier in the session.

APSEZ is the largest commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It is present across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

Also Read

Total cargo handling at APSEZ ports jump 19% in May, YTD numbers up 16%

APSEZ reports 11.5% jump in total cargo volumes in April-June quarter

Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes jump 7% YoY to 34 MMT in July

APSEZ cargo handling up 9% in FY23, customs receipts rise 96% in 2 yrs

Centre to come up with policy to extend port lease beyond 30 years

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

PB Fintech's net loss narrows to $1.4 mn in Q1 on loan, insurance demand

India Cements posts net loss of Rs 74 crore in Q1 due to dip in sales

PSB's net profit more than doubles at 124.8% in Q1 to Rs 34,418 crore

Sobha's net profit rose to $1.46 mn on strong demand for houses in Q1

Topics :Adani Ports and Special Economic ZoneAPSEZQ1 resultsAdani GroupGautam AdaniBS Web ReportsMarkets

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti okays share issuance on preferential basis to SMC for stake in SMG

Hero MotoCorp receives over 25,000 bookings for India-made Harley-Davidson

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

28% GST on online gaming may not impact taxation on e-sports, video games

Rupee depreciates 6 paise to 82.81 against US dollar in early trade

Next Story