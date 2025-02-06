Captain Polyplast Q3 results: PAT grows to Rs 6.7 cr, income at Rs 90.9 cr

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 3:35 PM IST
Solar solutions provider Captain Polyplast on Thursday a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.72 crore in the December quarter.

It had posted Rs 4.96 crore net profit in October-December of 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a statement. 

The company's total income rose to Rs 90.89 crore from Rs 83.46 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses stood at Rs 82.01 crore as against Rs 77.22 crore a year earlier.

Captain Polyplast is into manufacturing of solar water pumps, solar heaters besides irrigation solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

