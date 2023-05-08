Home / Companies / Results / Vardhman Textiles' net profit up 52% QoQ; declares Rs 3.5 dividend a share

Vardhman Textiles' net profit up 52% QoQ; declares Rs 3.5 dividend a share

The company reported a net profit of Rs 749 crore for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) on a standalone basis

BS Web Team New Delhi
Vardhman Textiles' net profit up 52% QoQ; declares Rs 3.5 dividend a share

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vardhman Textiles Limited has reported a net profit of Rs 160 crore on a consolidated basis for Q4FY23, up 52 per cent over Q3FY23. The board of directors of the company also recommended a dividend of Rs 3.50 per share.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 749 crore for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) on a standalone basis. It reported a revenue of Rs 9,841 crore for FY23 which is up 5 per cent compared to FY22.

The company reported an EBITDA margin of 15 per cent for FY23 against 27 per cent for the previous financial year. The consolidated turnover of the company was reported to be Rs 10,137 crore. In absolute terms, the net profits stood at Rs 805 crore.
The company reported a net standalone profit of Rs 150 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23, a 66 per cent jump from the previous quarter. The revenue of the company stood at Rs 2,428 crore for Q4, up 6 per cent over Q3. The company reported a revenue of Rs 2,370 crore in Q3FY23.

On a consolidated basis, the turnover of the company was Rs 10,137 crore and net profits were Rs 805 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Sensex soars 556 pts, ends at 2023 high; Nifty tops 18,250; HDFC twins lead

With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move

Nifty ends April F&O series above 17900; Bajaj twins, Bharti Airtel support

Sensex snaps 8-day winning run, ends 161 pts lower ahead of Fed outcome

Bank of India Q4 net more than doubles to Rs 1,350 cr on improvement in NII

Union Bank's Q4 net rises 93.3% to Rs 2,782 cr on healthy growth in NII

Adani Power Q4 profit grows 13% Rs 5,242 cr on lower finance cost

Rane Engine Valve reports 24.7% to Rs 136.50 crore rise in Q4 revenue

Paytm boosts merchant payments leadership, GMV grows 34% in April

Topics :BSE NSEIndian stock exchangesshare markettextile industryIndian textilesBS Web Reports

First Published: May 08 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story