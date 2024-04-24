Home / Companies / Results / CPCL Q4 results: Net profit falls 39% to Rs 628 cr on foreign exchange loss

CPCL Q4 results: Net profit falls 39% to Rs 628 cr on foreign exchange loss

Consolidated net profit of Rs 627.89 crore in January-March FY24 was lower than Rs 1,012.81 crore earning in the same period last year

The company declared a final dividend of Rs 55 per equity share, resulting in a total payout of Rs 819 crore. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 6:24 PM IST
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), on Wednesday reported 39 per cent drop in March quarter net profit on lower prices and foreign exchange loss.

Consolidated net profit of Rs 627.89 crore in January-March FY24 was lower than Rs 1,012.81 crore earning in the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing of the company.

The profit was up 71 per cent when compared with Rs 365.3 crore earning in December quarter.

Revenue from operations was lower at Rs 20,822.95 crore as against Rs 21,350.05 crore in January-March FY23.

The company earned USD 8.64 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the year to March 31, 2024 as opposed to a gross refining margin of USD 11.91 per barrel in the previous year.

Gross refining margin (GRM) for the quarter stood at USD 7.71 per barrel, compared to (-) USD 16.6 per barrel a year ago.

Also, the company booked a foreign exchange loss of Rs 15.84 crore during January-March as compared to a gain of Rs 27.56 crore a year ago.

For the full fiscal, CPCL reported a net profit of Rs 3,693.69 crore as compared to Rs 4,806.42 crore in FY23.

The company declared a final dividend of Rs 55 per equity share, resulting in a total payout of Rs 819 crore.

Topics :CPCLcorporate earningsForex

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

