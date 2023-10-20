Home / Companies / Results / Creditaccess Grameen Q2 results: Net profit nearly doubles to Rs 347 cr

Creditaccess Grameen Q2 results: Net profit nearly doubles to Rs 347 cr

Gross NPAs declined steeply to 0.77 per cent from 2.17 per cent, and net NPAs fell to 0.24 per cent from 0.77 per cent

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Creditaccess Grameen on Friday said its net profit nearly doubled to Rs 347 crore in the September quarter, registering an on-year growth of 98.1 per cent driven by higher loan sales and resultant income.

The country's largest microfinance lender said its total income increased 53.2 per cent to Rs 1,247.6 crore, boosted by a 49.6 per cent jump in net interest income to Rs 772 crore.

The loan book rose 36 per cent to Rs 22,488 crore, while the borrower base grew 21.2 per cent to 46.03 lakh across 1,877 branches and collection efficiency improved to 98.7 per cent.

Credit loss provisions declined 9 per cent from Rs 105.4 crore to Rs 95.9 crore, during the reporting quarter and the total expected credit loss provisions stood at Rs 343.2 crore or 1.60 per cent of the assets.

Gross NPAs declined steeply to 0.77 per cent from 2.17 per cent, and net NPAs fell to 0.24 per cent from 0.77 per cent.

During the quarter, the lender wrote-offs Rs 76.5 crore of loans.

Its capital position remained healthy at 25 per cent of core capital.

Udaya Kumar Hebbar, the managing director said given the robust numbers so far, they have revised the FY24 loan growth guidance to 24-25 per cent, from 20 per cent earlier and Net interest margin (NIM) guidance to 12.7-12.8 per cent and credit cost at 1.6-1.8 per cent.

Also Read

CreditAccess Grameen surges 9%, hits new high on strong Q4 earnings

CreditAccess Grameen syndicates social loan facility of up to $200 mn

CreditAccess Grameen expects around 25% growth on loan sales in FY24

NBFCs in focus; Five Star, M&M Finance, CreditAccess rally up to 10%

Stocks to Watch: BPCL, PowerGrid, ATGL, ICICI Bank, T D Power, CreditAccess

Paytm trims losses to Rs 290 crore in Q2, total income increases 8%

Central Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit rises 90.25% to Rs 605 crore

KFin Technologies profit grows 28% to Rs 61 crore during Jul-Sept quarter

Central Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit jumps 90% to Rs 605 crore

Poonawalla Fincorp's Q2 results: Net profit up 77% to Rs 230 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CreditAccess GrameenQ2 results

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story