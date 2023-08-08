Home / Companies / Results / Hindustan Organic Chemicals net loss widens to Rs 23.03 crore in Q1

Hindustan Organic Chemicals net loss widens to Rs 23.03 crore in Q1

Press Trust of India
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
State-owned Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd (HOCL) on Tuesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 23.03 crore for the first quarter of 2023-24 despite witnessing a 17 per cent rise in sales.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 14.76 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased 17 per cent to Rs 145.45 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 124.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses, too, increased to Rs 171.98 crore during the quarter from Rs 141.65 crore a year ago.

HOCL said it is in the process of implementing a government-approved restructuring plan.

Sale of unencumbered land in Rasayani through NBCC and Panvel land through e-auction are in progress, while the Phenol plant in Kochi is in operation, it said.

"In view of this, the financial statement has been prepared on a going concern basis," it said.

The company also said it has undertaken the closure of its subsidiary firm Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd and management had made VRS payments to employees, settled bank loan and made payments towards various outstanding dues.

The plant and machinery were sold in March 2023 and the sales proceeds were deposited as fixed deposits in a bank.

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

