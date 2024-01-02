Home / Companies / Results / DMart's standalone revenue rises 17.2% to Rs 13,247 cr in Oct-Dec quarter

DMart's standalone revenue rises 17.2% to Rs 13,247 cr in Oct-Dec quarter

The company had revenue from operations of Rs 11,304.58 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a quarterly update by Avenue Supermarts

"Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) December 31, 2023 stood at Rs 13,247.33 crores," said Avenue Supermarts in a regulatory filing
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 8:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, on Tuesday reported a 17.18 per cent increase in its standalone revenue from operations to Rs 13,247.33 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2023.

The company had revenue from operations of Rs 11,304.58 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a quarterly update by Avenue Supermarts.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) December 31, 2023 stood at Rs 13,247.33 crores," said Avenue Supermarts in a regulatory filing.

The total number of stores as of September 30, 2023 stood at 341.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Also Read

DMart Q1 net rises 2.5% to Rs 659 crore, sales up 18% to Rs 11,865.4 cr

Prez assented 247 bills from 2014-22; 95 bills still under process

DMart's operational revenue rises 18.51% to Rs 12,307 crore in Jul-Sept

DMart Q2FY24 results: PAT declines 9% despite 18.7% increase in revenue

Trent steals DMart's thunder to become hottest retail stock on valuations

Flipkart Internet's operating revenue jumps 42% in FY23, loss declines 9%

Infopark to build workspaces in Kochi Metro station, inks pact with KMRL

Liquor maker Pernod Ricard India rakes in Rs 25,000 crore revenue in FY23

NCLT Mumbai approves sale of Reliance Communications real estate assets

Sony India posts 32% increase in profit to Rs 136.7 crore in 2022-23

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DMartQ3 resultse-commerce market

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story