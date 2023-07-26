Home / Companies / Results / Dr Reddy's Labs Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 18% YoY to Rs 1,402.5 cr

Dr Reddy's Labs Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 18% YoY to Rs 1,402.5 cr

As compared to Rs 959.2 crore in the quarter that ended on March 31, the net profit was up 46%

BS Web Team New Delhi
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday reported an 18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,402.5 crore in the quarter ended June 30 as compared to Rs 1,187.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Compared to Rs 959.2 crore in the quarter that ended on March 31, the net profit was up 46 per cent.

During the quarter, the company recorded a 149 per cent rise in its revenue to Rs 1,763.3 crore as compared to Rs 1,221.2 crore last year. Sequentially, the revenue rose 42 per cent from Rs 1,238 crore.

In India, the company's revenue fell 14 per cent YoY to Rs 11,500 crore.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter was at Rs 21,400 crore and the Ebitda margin was 31.7 per cent.

During the quarter, the company's gross margin was 58.7 per cent. It increased by 880 basis points year-on-year (YoY) and by 150 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

"The improvement in gross margin was primarily driven by favourable product mix and higher manufacturing leverage partly offset by the benefit from brand divestment income during the previous year and price erosion in certain products. QoQ growth was primarily on account of favourable product mix partly offset by brand divestment income benefit during the preceding quarter," the company said.

On Wednesday, the company's share closed nearly oner per cent in the green at Rs 5,476.5 apiece on BSE.

Also Read

Divi's Lab surges 10% in two days on strong revenue growth guidance

Divi's Lab sinks 13%, hits 29-mth low as Q3 profit falls more than expected

Ipca Labs dips 9%, hits 52-wk low on plan to buy 33.4% stake in Unichem Lab

Havells Q1FY24 result: Net revenue up 14% YoY; disrupted summer drags sales

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochem Corp Q1 profit down 74% to Rs 114 cr

Teamlease sees drop in profit again as rising costs, IT slowdown bite

Tech Mahindra Q1FY24 results: Net profit falls 38.8% YoY to Rs 692.5 crore

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma consolidated Q1 net profit rises 11% to Rs 132 cr

Cipla Q1FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 895.02 crore; revenue up by 12.2%

Topics :Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Q1 resultsPharma CompaniesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story