India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI playing 11, timing, live streaming

India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI playing 11, timing, live streaming

The live streaming of the second ODI match between India Women and Australia Women will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Playing 11

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India will be desperate to bounce back when they take on Australia in the second women’s ODI on Wednesday, after suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener. With the World Cup just around the corner, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team will know that a stronger all-round performance is crucial to restoring confidence.
 
India’s batting showed promise in the first match, with Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol scoring half-centuries to set up a total of 281. However, the effort was undermined by sloppy fielding, as four dropped catches allowed Australia to dominate the chase with ease. The spin attack also struggled, with only Sneh Rana managing a breakthrough, while the others went wicketless.
 
 
Senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma has urged calm, insisting the team won’t dwell on one off-day in the field. Still, India’s middle and lower-order batting, along with sharper catching and bowling execution, will be areas of focus.
 
Australia, meanwhile, look well-prepared for a World Cup push, with Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield and Tahlia McGrath in ominous form. The only concern is Ellyse Perry, who retired hurt in the first game and remains doubtful. For India, it’s a chance to level the series and regain momentum.

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Playing 11

India Women Playing 11 (Probable): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud

Australia Women Playing 11 (Probable): Alyssa Healy (w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India Women vs Australia Women: Head-to-Head in ODIs

  • Matches: 57
  • India Women Won: 10
  • Australia Women Won: 47
  • Ties: 0

India Women vs Australia Women ODI Series Full Squad

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satghare
 
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum, Charli Knott, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll

2nd ODI: India Women vs Australia Women – Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match take place? 
India Women will face Australia Women in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, September 17.
 
What will be the venue for the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI on September 17? 
The match between India Women and Australia Women will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI? 
The toss for the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI will take place at 1:00 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI be bowled? 
The second ODI match between India Women and Australia Women will start at 1:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI in India? 
The live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI in India? 
The live streaming of the second ODI match between India Women and Australia Women will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

