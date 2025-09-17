Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hyundai signs 3-year wage deal with union, offers ₹31,000 monthly hike

Hyundai signs 3-year wage deal with union, offers ₹31,000 monthly hike

Hyundai Motor India and the United Union of Hyundai Employees have signed a three-year wage settlement effective April 2024, offering an industry-best salary hike and enhanced employee welfare

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday signed a long-term wage settlement agreement with the United Union of Hyundai Employees (UUHE), valid for three years between 2024 and 2027.
 
The revised all-inclusive compensation package sets a new benchmark in the automotive industry. It includes an industry-best salary increase of Rs 31,000 per month, structured over a three-year period in the ratio of 55 per cent, 25 per cent and 20 per cent. In addition to the salary increase agreed between the company and the union, HMIL continues to lead the industry in employee welfare, including best-in-class health coverage and advanced wellness initiatives.
 
 
The settlement will be effective from April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2027. Youngmyung Park, function head, people strategy, HMIL, said: “At Hyundai, our people are the cornerstone of our success. This agreement, built on mutual trust, respect and constructive dialogue, reflects our shared commitment to fostering a progressive workplace culture that prioritises employee welfare and supports long-term organisational growth.”
 
Registered in 2011, the United Union of Hyundai Employees (UUHE) is the officially recognised representative body for the workforce of Hyundai Motor India. As of August 31, 2025, UUHE represented 1,981 employees (90 per cent of the technician/workmen cadre), reflecting its commitment to advocating employee welfare, rights and constructive engagement with management.

Topics : Hyundai Hyundai Motor India automotive industry

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

