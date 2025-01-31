Epack Durable Q3FY25 results: Net profit declines 49% to Rs 2.5 cr

Epack Durable, an original equipment manufacturer & original design manufacturer for air conditioners and home appliances, on Friday reported a decline of 48.86 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2.5 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 4.89 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Epack Durable.

Its revenue from operations climbed 35 per cent to Rs 376.83 crore in the December quarter. The same stood at Rs 279.05 crore a year ago.

Total expenses of Epack Durable in the December quarter grew 37.73 per cent to Rs 377.28 crore.

Its total income, which includes other income, was Rs 381.70 crore in the December quarter, up 35.8 per cent.

Shares of Epack Durable Ltd settled 4.99 per cent higher at Rs 465 apiece on the BSE.