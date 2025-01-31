Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Epack Durable Q3FY25 results: Net profit declines 49% to Rs 2.5 cr

Epack Durable Q3FY25 results: Net profit declines 49% to Rs 2.5 cr

Its revenue from operations climbed 35 per cent to Rs 376.83 crore in the December quarter. The same stood at Rs 279.05 crore a year ago

Q3 result
Shares of Epack Durable Ltd settled 4.99 per cent higher at Rs 465 apiece on the BSE. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Epack Durable, an original equipment manufacturer & original design manufacturer for air conditioners and home appliances, on Friday reported a decline of 48.86 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2.5 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 4.89 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Epack Durable.

Its revenue from operations climbed 35 per cent to Rs 376.83 crore in the December quarter. The same stood at Rs 279.05 crore a year ago.

Total expenses of Epack Durable in the December quarter grew 37.73 per cent to Rs 377.28 crore.

Its total income, which includes other income, was Rs 381.70 crore in the December quarter, up 35.8 per cent.

Shares of Epack Durable Ltd settled 4.99 per cent higher at Rs 465 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ONGC Q3 FY25 results: Net profit plunges 19.4% to Rs 8,621 crore

LIC Housing Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 1,432 cr

IRB Infra's Q3 FY25 results: Profit jumps multifold to Rs 6,026 crore

Vedanta Q3 FY25 results: Net profit rises 76.2% to Rs 3,547 crore

MedPlus Health Q3 results: PAT up at Rs 45.8 cr on strong OTC drug demand

Topics :Q3 resultsmanufacturing

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story