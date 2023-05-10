Home / Companies / News / TCS, HZL, CIL boost India Inc's dividend payout to record Rs 2.3 trillion

RIL, ONGC, SBI among key firms that are yet to declare final dividend for FY23

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 6:20 PM IST
Corporate India continues to be generous in rewarding its shareholders with big dividend payouts. This is especially true for shareholders of companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Zinc (HZL), and Coal India (CIL) which are seen as cash cows of large business groups and the government.
Boosted by a big payout by these three companies, the combined equity dividend payout by listed companies was up 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to a record high of Rs 2.27 trillion in 2022-23 (FY23), compared with Rs 1.65 trillion in 2021-22 (FY22).
By comparison, the combined net profit of these companies was up 13.4 per cent YoY in FY23. As a result, there was a sharp rise in the aggregate payout ratio in FY23. The listed companies in Business Standard sample distributed 41.2 per cent of their net profit as equity dividends in FY23 — much higher than 33.9 per cent in FY22.

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

